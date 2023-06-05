Work has started to install a new bag screening system at Jersey's Airport. The £3million upgrade will provide clearer images of cabin baggage.

It is hoped it will allow passengers to keep liquids and laptops in their hand luggage when going through security.

The new security system becomes mandatory in June 2024. Existing rules for liquids and electronics will remain in place until the system has been tested and all security staff have been trained to use it.

Several large items of equipment are scheduled for delivery today (Monday 5 June) and motorists heading to the airport are asked to drive carefully during this time, as a new traffic system will be in place.

Head of Security, Maria Le Tiec, says: “The departures area will look a little different as these changes are made.

"We will erect new signage to make journeys as clear as possible and will be here to help passengers navigate the new layout.

"We apologise for the disruption, but we need to adapt the existing baggage screening lanes to install the new equipment.”