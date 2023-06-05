Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment rescuers brought Albie to safety

A cocker spaniel that went missing for nearly two days has been found on the side of a cliff in Guernsey.

The GSPCA received a call on Saturday 3 June to say that Albie was missing from his home in.

He had been spotted by kayakers on the cliffs halfway between Icart car park and La Jaonnets Bay.

Guernsey's in-shore lifeboat, fire brigade and cliff rescuers spent Sunday 4 June searching, but they were unable to locate Albie before it got dark.

The coastguard, along with some members of the public, heard a dog barking when searching for Albie.

Rescue teams returned to the cliffs on Monday 5 June to search the area where Albie was last seen.

Albie was reunited with his owners being missing for two days. Credit: GSPCA

Steve Byrne from the GSPCA says Albie's owners are 'delighted' to be reunited with their pet:

“We had the report he was missing in the Icart area on Saturday night and we were worried that there might be those who wanted to go out and help look for him and put themselves at risk," he said.

"So all of the emergency services wanted to ensure we did what we could to reduce the risk to humans and Albie.

"It is always a worry when a beloved pet goes missing and we have a page full of useful information and we are on call to help 24/7 on 257265."

