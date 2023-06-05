Play Brightcove video

Rory O'Regan explains how to nominate someone.

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards is one of the biggest events in the showbiz calendar, but it’s real people, not celebrities, who are the stars of the show.

One fantastic fundraiser will get the opportunity to represent ITV Channel and attend the awards in London.

They will also be in with a chance of winning the overall ITV Regional Fundraiser of the Year award.

Last year, Simon Johns from Guernsey won the prize in the Channel Islands.

Simon's fundraising efforts went towards supporting people like Florie Coquelin (left) who was born six weeks early. Credit: ITV Channel

By rowing non-stop for 24 hours, he raised £40,000 for two local charities that support premature babies and their families.

We now need your help to find this year’s ITV Channel winner.

The awards host, Carol Vorderman, says: "The Pride of Britain Awards are all about the special people who make our world a better place.

"The award for ITV Regional Fundraiser is where you come in - if you know that special person in your region who goes the extra mile to raise funds, we want to hear from you.

"It doesn’t matter how much or how little they raise - it’s about why they’re doing it, how they’re doing it - and how their selfless determination inspires others."

Nominate your unsung heroes for a Pride of Britain Award

Only individuals can be nominated and they must be 18 or over.

Anyone under the age of 18 has to get permission from a parent or guardian before they're nominated.

The closing date for nominations is Sunday 6th of August at 11.59pm.

More information on how to nominate someone can be found here.

Full terms and conditions, as well as our privacy notice, are available via this link.

