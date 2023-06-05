A Jersey restaurant is being taken over by a group that wants to support abuse survivors.

The Butterfly Café will replace St Malo Bistro in late June, offering job opportunities and training to those who have experienced abuse.

The non-profit Butterfly Effect project has been granted £155,000 by Jersey's government to help get its plans off the ground.

"This is a fantastic initiative set up and led by survivors of abuse," Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, explained.

"As a government, we are committed to creating a community where everyone can thrive and I sincerely hope the public support this service once it is up and running."

The butterfly is symbolic as it was used as an emblem by the Citizen's Panel which was set up after Jersey's Independent Care Inquiry.

"The Butterfly Effect venture aims to provide a range of survivor-led services including employment opportunities, peer-support group meetings, training, a helpline, and advocacy assistance," Cheyenne O’Connor from the project said.

