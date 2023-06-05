Jersey's Gorey coast road is currently closed while emergency services deal with a 'serious' crash between a cyclist and a car.

The collision happened on La Rute à Don in Grouville at around 9:50am on Monday 5 June.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were all called out to the scene near the Iceland supermarket.

Traffic is being diverted away from the area, and Jersey Police say due to the "serious" nature of the collision, the road is likely to remain closed for some time.

The silver Volkswagen ended up in the oncoming lane with a damaged windscreen. Credit: ITV Channel

A Libertybus shuttle is running from Grouville Station to Gorey Pier via Gorey Village and back the same way.

More to follow...

