Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

A young islander is hoping to recruit volunteers to join him on his weekly litter picks of St Ouen's Bay in Jersey.

Sam Le Geyt, 22, travels to the bay roughly once a week after work to clear rubbish that has been left by other beachgoers.

He said: "Seeing the amount of litter on the floor, I thought I would do something about it to feel like I'm doing a bit of good and leaving the world a better place than it was 20 minutes ago.

"Pretty much every time I come down here, I feel like I make a friend. The community here is really nice and everyone is so friendly.

"I keep going until I get bored or run out of bin bags!"

The 22-year-old travels to the bay roughly once a week, armed with his litter picker. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Sam has been clearing rubbish from St Ouen's Bay for roughly two years and says the most common discoveries are cigarettes, fizzy drink cans and microplastics.

He now has his sights on organising a group litter pick to help raise money for surf therapy charity Healing Waves but in the meantime, he wants people to remember that rubbish belongs in the bin rather than on the beach.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…