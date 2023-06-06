Jersey's Havre des Pas Seaside Festival will take place over a weekend in September this year.

The annual event is typically held earlier in the summer, but the new date for the 2023 Battle of Flowers parade means it has been pushed back as the parade will use up all the island's event infrastructure.

Organisers say September's tides are also more suitable for the festival.

The entry fee will be cheaper than in previous years, decreasing from last year's fee of £7 to £2-3, with the final amount yet to be confirmed.

Connor Burgher, St Helier's Town Centre Manager, says festival organisers are looking at how many Havre des Pas residents will be eligible for free entry.

He hopes that anyone affected by the noise and road closures will be included.

The Parish of St Helier has taken over the management of the festival.

Mr Burgher says he wants to take it back to its roots of being a community beach event.

Whilst this year's event will include food stalls, music stages and funfair rides, there will also be some new entertainment, such as a beach maze.

