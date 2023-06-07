Tributes have been paid to the first female face of Channel Television, who has died aged 80.

June de Carteret - or June Allez as she was previously known on-screen - was one of Channel's first presenters when the station launched in 1962.

She was a familiar face to viewers in the Channel Islands, spending many years on screen presenting a variety of programmes - including news bulletins and the station's long-running children's programme, Puffin's Pla(i)ce.

June Allez and Francis Hamon on Channel TV's 'opening night' in September 1962. Credit: Channel Television

June met her husband, Mike de Carteret, while working at Channel. He was part of the station's sales team.

In their later years, the couple left Jersey and made a new home in Guernsey.

In September 2022, June cut the cake alongside Channel colleagues past and present to celebrate 60 years of broadcasting.

June de Carteret, previously Allez, cut the cake during Channel's 60th anniversary celebrations in Guernsey last year. Credit: ITV Channel

Karen Rankine, ITV Channel's Head of News and Programmes, paid tribute to a trailblazer of regional television.

She said: "Everyone at ITV Channel was saddened to learn of June's death. She was one of the pioneers of a new era in broadcasting and a local service that has brought our communities together for the past six decades.

"We were delighted that she was able to join us to celebrate the station's 60th anniversary last year when she described how much she had enjoyed being a part of the original Channel team.

"We send our condolences to her family and all who knew her."

