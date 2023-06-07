A Jersey conservationist has been given a prestigious award for his work in protecting the environment.

Andrew Mitchell received the Royal Geographical Society 2023 Founder's Medal at a ceremony in London.

He is believed to be the first islander to receive such an accolade that is gifted under the approval of King Charles III.

"I am delighted to accept this honour and dedicate it to every leaf, every branch, and every creature that calls towering trees their home," Mr Mitchell said.

"In the face of deforestation and changing climate, our commitment to preserve these living giants and their diverse ecosystems has become ever more critical."

The medal is in recognition of Mr Mitchell's lifetime contribution towards protecting tropical rainforests, combatting climate change and supporting sustainable finance.

He founded a successful consultancy firm that helps businesses and governments worldwide to limit their impact on nature.

"The fact that ‘ecosystem services’, ‘natural capital’ and ‘nature-based solutions’ are now commonplace concepts is in no small part thanks to Andrew’s efforts," Nigel Clifford, President of the Royal Geographical Society, explained.

"His tireless work to protect the tropical rainforests of the world means he wholly deserves this honour. For over 40 years, Andrew has embraced every opportunity to achieve his objective."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…