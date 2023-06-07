The former Chief Ministers of Jersey and the Isle of Man have been appointed as advisors to the Together UK Foundation - a pro-union campaign group.

It was established in September 2022 by former First Minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster, aiming to lobby decision-makers about the benefits of living together as part of the United Kingdom.

John Le Fondré and Howard Quayle served as the islands' Chief Ministers between 2018-2022 and 2016-2021, respectively.

While part of the British Isles geographically, the Crown Dependencies have never been a part of the United Kingdom.

The foundation said it was working to form "an influential and robust advisory board", which the former ministers will be a part of.

The ex-DUP leader shared the news of the appointments on Twitter.

Arlene Foster said: "We got the band back together", having previously worked alongside John Le Fondré and Howard Quayle attending the British and Irish Council.

She said: "Delighted that my friends from the BIC - Howard Quayle and John Le Fondré - have both joined the advisory board of the Together UK Foundation.

"[We] look forward to putting forward that positive case for the union together."

