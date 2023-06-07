A new scheme to fund tech projects which will have a "real impact" and bring about "positive change" for Jersey has launched, offering grants of up to £75,000.

Impact Jersey will be overseen by Digital Jersey and funded using the £20 million approved by the previous government.

The "Technology Accelerator Programme", as it was previously known, was the last proposition put forward by the island's previous Chief Minister, John Le Fondré.

Islanders or businesses can apply for grants "to address the island's biggest challenges".

Tony Moretta, the CEO of Digital Jersey explained how the programme will work.

He said: "We want to support and reward big thinkers and problem solvers to drive positive change for the island and its people.

"We are seeking solutions from as broad a base as possible. This could include (but is not limited to) entrepreneurs, researchers and inventors, students, corporate innovators and social entrepreneurs."

Mr Moretta added: "The first Open Programme, launching in the summer, is seeking innovative proposals to introduce technology or services that address one or more of Jersey’s strategic priorities.

"We are specifically calling on Jersey’s local problem solvers, innovators and entrepreneurs who understand the island’s unique challenges and are best placed to generate solutions."

Alex Curtis, the Assistant Economic Development Minister, explained what kind of improvements the scheme could bring about.

He said: "Impact Jersey aims to focus on the government’s strategic priorities, such as helping to improve the health and well-being of Jersey’s population, improve sustainable transport options for islanders, and improving the productivity, resiliency, and vibrancy of our economy to name a few."

Deputy Curtis went on to reassure taxpayers the scheme will prove to be good value: "I have set a high expectation that Impact Jersey will deliver value for islanders' money, transparency, and fairness.

"Beyond the specific deliverables from each programme, I hope that Impact Jersey can help develop the culture of digital enablement and delivery within businesses and enhance entrepreneurial and community spirit."

You can find out more about the scheme at impact.je.

