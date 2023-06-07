Guernsey's government is being urged to do more to reduce the price of GP appointments.

It comes days after their counterparts in Jersey announced a £20 subsidy to help with doctors' visits during the cost of living crisis.

However, Deputy Peter Roffey has told ITV News that he does not expect a similar widescale decision to cut fees in Guernsey, despite admitting that there is a "real problem" with people putting off getting ailments checked due to cost.

"That really lies with Health and Social Care and they've got a working party looking at that but I doubt they will increase the subsidy for every islander," he said.

"I think Guernsey's more likely to focus the help on the people that need it most, on modest earnings.

"I would urge anybody that's having difficulty affording their GP fees to contact my department and find out if they qualify."

The cost of an average adult consultation with a Guernsey GP is around £62.

"The pension's not high enough to cover all that," local resident Jackie Jacobs explained.

"I sometimes think twice before I go to the doctor... it's a lot of money and with the way prices are going up now, everything's just getting higher and higher."

