Jersey's government is one step closer to appointing its new Chief Executive after 27 candidates put themselves forward to become Jersey's next top civil servant.

Of those, 10 candidates are Jersey residents, while another two currently work internationally, but have connections to the island.

The next stage of the recruitment process will involve a technical assessment, a psychological assessment, and a panel interview for the final five candidates.

The Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, said: “I am really encouraged by the interest in this role, which demonstrates Jersey’s global presence and the attractiveness of working in our Government.

"I am particularly encouraged by the applications that have been submitted from islanders; they have demonstrated both their passion for our community and the talent we have here in Jersey.”

The successful candidate is expected to take over from outgoing CEO Suzanne Wylie later this summer.

