Rare foal born at Guernsey stables

Roisin Gauson went to meet the Bailiwick's newest arrival

A Guernsey horse rider has welcomed a surprise arrival at their stables.

'Krakajak II' is the newest foal in the island, a rare birth for the horse community.

Foals do not tend to be born in the island because of a lack of equipment to help with complicated births.

Krakajak II was born in his mother Lily's stable in St Martins after she became ill and had to be brought home to Guernsey.

Krakajak II and his mother Lily are settling into a new way of life in St Martins. Credit: ITV Channel

The horses' owner, Catherine Best, told ITV Channel that the birth went really well.

"It was brilliant and she was fabulous," Catherine said.

"It's just totally as we would have wished for."

Although the birth went well, Krakajak II suffered from some complications following his arrival.

"He had to have a blood transfusion but that's not unusual," Catherine added.

"Lily was a first-time mum, so all foals get their immunity straight from their mothers once they're born from the colostrum and first-time mothers often don't have enough.

"So he was blood tested on day two and they said he could have been OK, but it would have been a slight risk and I'm just not prepared to take the risk, so they flew in some blood and his immunity is right up there now."

Catherine Best has been busy looking after her new arrival. Credit: ITV Channel

Catherine hopes that both herself and Krakajak II will be in good form to go riding in the future.

