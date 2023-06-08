Alderney officials looking into prospect of tidal power again

Politicians in Alderney are once again looking into introducing tidal power.

It is thought that if the new plans are fully developed, they could generate up to three gigawatts of energy.

Providers are now being asked to submit proposals on how they would use Alderney's tidal energy as a testbed for their technology and how it could complement any future solar and wind projects.

In 2018, global energy company Atlantis investigated tidal power in the Alderney Race and a year later the same company signed a 25 year deal to to install four underwater turbines off the French coast and a cable to connect France to Alderney.

It is hoped these new plans will also help work out the cost per kilowatt of power generated.

The States of Alderney will then consider whether the project is worthwhile and financially viable for the island.

"Alderney is highly reliant upon imported oil for the generation of electricity, heating and transport," Bill Abel, Lead for the Energy Working Group, said.

"This is not only unsustainable for environmental reasons but will continue to make energy expensive, with limited expectations of being able to reduce the costs to consumers.

“We have the potential to produce renewable energy from solar, wind, tidal and wave resources and now, in addition to advancing solar and wind generation options, we are opening up the possibilities offered by our extensive tidal resources."

