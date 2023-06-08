The dinghy pontoon in Alderney's harbour is out of action after damage caused by "severe" weather.

A section of the pontoon began taking on water this morning (8 June) which has made it unsafe to use.

It is currently thought that strong winds caused the damage.

Staff were able to prevent further damage but were not able to retrieve the damaged sections because of the strong winds and heavy sea conditions.

The damaged areas will be collected for repairs once the weather has settled.

Those travelling by dinghy will be able to use the new passenger landing pontoon which was installed last month, but at reduced capacity.

Harbour master Adam Rose said: “Unfortunately this is a consequence of the uncommon period of inclement weather we’ve been experiencing.

"The positive news is that Harbour staff were able to disconnect the damaged sections before the entire facility became unusable.”

