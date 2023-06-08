The cyclist who died following a crash in Gorey on Monday (5 June) has been named.

Gaynor Bidel, 70, died shortly after arriving at hospital.

Ms Bidel collided with a silver Volkswagen Polo on La Rute à Don in Grouville at around 9:50am.

The 79-year-old male driver was also treated for injuries and was discharged from hospital late on Monday evening.

Ms Bidel's family continues to be supported by specialist officers and Police say their thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

