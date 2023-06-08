Islanders divided on proposed changes to Jersey's Residential Tenancy Law

Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

Islanders remain split over proposed changes to Jersey's Residential Tenancy Law.

The Housing Minister wants to overhaul the rental market to offer more rights and better protections for tenants living in rented homes.

Deputy David Warr has published his proposals in a whitepaper, which is now open to public consultation.

Key proposals include:

Introduction of open-ended tenancies in a bid to offer "more security of tenure" and protection against revenge evictions

Ban on rent increases from taking place more than once a year

Cap on how much rent is allowed to be increased by in one go

Establishing a new housing tribunal "that will consider a wide range of residential tenancy issues"

Formalise requirements for social housing provision

However, many landlords are unconvinced and have asked Deputy David Warr to reconsider.

Former Jersey politician Rowland Huelin said: "What is actually required is a concerted policy on building and developing and maximising the use of brownfield sites to ensure there are enough properties in the island to maintain or bring back that parity.

"If you have parity, tenants have choices and landlords have to improve the quality of the service they deliver, otherwise they have empty properties.

"This constant picking at landlords is having a negative, adverse affect on the market."

Islanders have been able to share their views directly with the Housing Minister this week through a series of public meetings at the Town Hall in St Helier.

Landlord Mark Mattioli told ITV News: "They are looking to increase bureaucracy and the amount of time that it takes to do anything.

"By bringing in new legislation, all you are doing is creating more hurdles for people to jump over."

However, Deputy David Warr has also heard from tenants who are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living and believe there is no alternative but for the Government to bring forward new legislation.

Nilio Gouviea told ITV News: "You have to do extra jobs to keep your head above the water. Loads of people are leaving because they just can't afford it."

Deputy David Warr added: "We have to try and find a law that balances both sides of the argument.

"There is a very strong landlord presence on the island who are very forceful, very noisy and we do have to make sure that it's not just their arguments that we hear."