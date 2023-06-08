Channel Islands rank in top ten of continental coastal hikes list

Play Brightcove video

Fred Dimbleby has been looking at what makes the Channel Islands' coastal walks so special

The Channel Islands has received national recognition for its coastal path walks.

A UK newspaper has ranked Jersey, Guernsey and Sark in the top ten destinations for coastal hikes across Europe.

The Guardian praises the "combination of vast bays, high cliffs, hamlets, caves and cafes" in Jersey.

It adds the route round Guernsey is "doable in three days" and "a contrast of flat, sandy north and craggy, cove-cut south, with Napoleonic and Second World War history along the way".

Sark is recommended for a "delightful day trip", being described as "like stepping back in time".

Walking guide Roger Noel recognises those descriptions.

"We still have areas which are extremely un-spoilt and I think that is one of our great advantages for tourism," he explained.

"It's so good for people's mental health to be out in the outdoors, enjoying fresh air and getting exercise."

Residents and visitors are set to tackle walking challenges over the next fortnight, with the annual 'Island Walk' taking place in Guernsey this weekend (10 June) and continuing in Jersey a week later on 17 June.

