Major proposals have been unveiled for Jersey Airport's old cargo centre.

If plans are approved, it will be replaced by a new 60,000-square-foot hangar that will act as a maintenance hub for airlines, as well as a business aviation terminal and upgraded air ambulance facilities for patient transfers.

The project is expected to take two years to complete and will reuse some of the existing foundations.

Renewable solar energy and air-source heat pumps are also being considered as ways to help heat the new centre.

Gama Aviation is developing the facility that will then be run by Ports of Jersey. Credit: Artist's impression / Gama Aviation

"We are keen to develop opportunities to increase the island’s visibility, attract inward investment and support local job growth in the aviation sector, while also boosting commercial aviation support services," Matt Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Ports of Jersey, explained.

The plans can be viewed at Gama Aviation's offices in Beauport House, St Peter on Tuesday 13 June from 3pm to 7pm, Wednesday 14 June 7:30am to 12noon, and Sunday 18 June 10am until 1pm.

