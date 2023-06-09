Jersey's Infrastructure Minister says proposals for Active gym members to be given free bus travel to Springfield Stadium are "unnecessary".

Deputy Tom Binet has responded to the proposal saying the demands are "not well thought out" and that there are plenty of options for gym users as it stands.

The proposal was lodged by Deputy Rob Ward who was calling for free travel for gym users for a trial period until the end of the year.

In his proposal, Deputy Ward said: "To address some of these travel pressures, this proposition seeks to enable free access to the hopper bus that stops outside the facility to active card users. "

He added: "This is a significant number of people who will access for gym and wider exercise facilities.

"This initial period of around 7 months will give some time for alternative travel plans to be created and promoted. This can be decided following an analysis of its impact."

In his response, Deputy Binet explained that the peak times for the gym's use is before and after working hours and that the Townlink service only runs during working hours so there is no benefit to a significant majority of Active Card holders if this were to be introduced.

He also noted that Deputy Ward had not appeared to have consulted any Active Card holders or other facility users on the proposed plans.Deputy Binet has urged States Members to reject the proposition.

