Shireen Jordan takes a look at what is in store as we head into the weekend

"What has happened to the weather?" is a question I've been asked a lot today!

In the Channel Islands, we are caught between high pressure over Scandinavia and low pressure to the southwest - hence this rather humid and cloudy situation we find ourselves in.

The winds have eased significantly and look set to stay between light and moderate into next week.

We have had a few spits and spots already this afternoon across the islands - which has ended the dry spell - and we could see some thundery showers tonight.

Le Grand Havre, Guernsey Credit: Marilyn Bougourd

There is still some uncertainty over when they might occur and how heavy they might be - but it will be a warm night and perhaps make sleeping conditions rather uncomfortable.

As the wind changes direction to more of a light westerly for a time tomorrow - this could bring the arrival of some mist and fog which could be slow to clear.

But do not be fooled by the cloudy skies - UV levels will be moderate rising to high again on Sunday and into next week - so make sure you still apply that SPF if you are heading outdoors.

The good news is we should see some sunny spells at times this weekend - and likely the return of high pressure on Tuesday - which could bring sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-teens.

