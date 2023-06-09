An 'unexploded' bomb has been detonated on a beach in Guernsey.

Police disposed of the bomb which was found at the bottom of the cliffs at La Bette Bay this morning (9 June).

A cordon is still currently placed between Icart at the west side of the cliff path above Jaonnet Bay.

Specialist officers detonated the device remotely, which at this time, is believed to have been a 300 pound roll bomb.

The ordnance was found with an intact fuse and was deemed to be a risk to leave it in position.

It also could not be moved because of the risk of it being set off.

Islanders are asked to avoid the area, particularly the cliff path.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…