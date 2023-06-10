A man is in hospital after a collision involving one vehicle in Jersey.

Police received a call at approximately 10:25am this morning (10 June) and attended the scene on Beaumont Hill along with firefighters and paramedics.

The man was trapped in his car when emergency services arrived, and was rescued by firefighters before being taken to hospital.

Beaumont Hill has now reopened to traffic.

