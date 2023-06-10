A pilot scheme to close a road in Jersey during school pick up and drop off hours has been extended.

Elizabeth Street outside St Luke's Primary School will now be shut between 7.30am and 9.30am and between 2.30pm to 4.30pm until the end of term (21 July).

The trial began on the 24 May to improve pupil safety and encourage more children to walk and cycle into school.

It was well-received by parents and teachers, many of whom said they felt their children were safer walking into school by themselves.

Adam Turner, Headteacher at St Luke’s Primary School, says: “Our school community is really pleased that this highly successful pilot has been extended to the end of the summer term, ensuring that our children and families are secure in the knowledge that their journey to and from school has been made safer."

A report on the effectiveness of the scheme is due to be published later this year.