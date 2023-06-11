Play Brightcove video

The singers and organiser share their thoughts on the meaning behind the song...

Schoolchildren from Guernsey have seen their faces lit up on billboards across the UK.

From London to Edinburgh, singers from The Ladies' College have been promoting their charity single to raise awareness of plastic in the ocean.

'Our Only World' was written by David Smart, and is about the important of protecting the planet against pollution.

The UK songwriter wrote the single to celebrate the launch of a marine conservation charity with the same name - Our Only World.

Some of the girls were aged 9 when the project began, and are now teenagers. Credit: Our Only World

David has been working with the pupils in Guernsey for four years to produce and record the song.

Our Only World received a £100,000 grant to promote the track across the UK, and organisers hope it will reach audiences across the world.

Chantal Harrison organised the charity single with the Ladies' College, and believes in the importance of sharing its message.

She says: "We do have a major plastic problem all around the world, and we need to educate people about the big problem that is going on."

Chantal's passion is shared by the girls who took part in the project.

Eva Redelinghuys says it was 'really amazing' to be involved in 'such a worthwhile cause'.

"I know a lot of young people are really passionate about the issues so it was really great to be part of something that will make actual change in the world," she said.

Katherine Paul says: "It was really exciting to see mine and my group's face on a billboard in London, it was a really great thing to do."

