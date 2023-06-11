Play Brightcove video

Roisin Gauson chatted to those taking part in the challenge...

More than 1000 people have taken part in Guernsey's 25th island walk.

The Saffery Rotary Walk saw hundreds of people take on the grueling 39-mile challenge to raise money for 25 charities.

Hikers set off along the island's coastal paths as the sun rose at 4:30am on the 10 June.

Chairman of the walk committee, Simon Milstead, says the hike is "an exercise of personal endeavour.

"39 miles is a long way and those that train find it the easiest, but the sense of achievement as they cross the finish line is colossal," he added.

The course can take 16 hours to complete. Credit: ITV Channel

Both walkers and emergency services welcomed the overcast weather which prevented heatstroke and sunburn.

Emergency care assistant Robin Gonard said: "That little bit of cool weather has been much nicer.

"Last year people were suffering a little bit and it wasn't just the temperature, it was the sun.

"This year I think you're probably safe in terms of sunburn, and there have been no significant injuries, so we are very pleased."

