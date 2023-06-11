A fire that saw two people treated in hospital was caused by a pet turning on a hob, it's believed.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a block of flats in Jersey at just after 6am on Sunday morning.

Between 15 and 20 people had to be evacuated from the building.

The two occupants of the flat where the fire broke out were taken to hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

Two fire engines and nine firefighters attended the scene. Credit: Jersey Fire & Rescue Service

Crews then extinguished the fire and cleared the building of any smoke.

Jersey Fire & Rescue service say the fire was "most likely" was caused by a pet that had "turned a hob on setting fire to items on top".

They're now urging people to test their smoke alarms regularly and, in the event of a fire, to get out, stay out, and call 999.

