20mph speed limits proposed through St John's Village

A 20 mph speed limit on the main road through St John's Village is being proposed.

The new, lower limit would see:

La Route des Issues and La Route de St John reduced from 30mph to 20mph within the village.

La Route du Mont Mado would be reduced to 20mph from the main road by Fremont Pearle to the Recreation Centre,

And a 20mph limit on La Route du Nord from the church to Les Auberge du Nord.

A number of other roads through the Jersey parish will also see reductions in how fast drivers can go.

According to the Infrastructure and Environment Department, the suggested changes "makes the area more desirable and encourages people to walk and cycle." It says this is "especially important" for those walking to and from school.