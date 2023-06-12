Jersey would need a population of around 150,000 by 2040 to make sure that living standards do not drop.

That is the stark assessment of a government report that outlines the challenges of both an ageing population and fewer young people working on island to support the economy.

Jersey's workforce is less skilled when compared to UK cities, according to the review, while the number of people aged 65 and above has risen by more than a quarter in the last decade.

In comparison, the group of people aged between 16 and 64 has only gone up by 1%.

Jersey's population was recorded at around 103,000 in the 2021 Census with the island's Council of Ministers saying they will not accept the level of immigration that future modelling currently shows is needed.

"It's really important that we take action now because we don't want to see our quality of life flatline whilst simply papering over the cracks by allowing more and more people in," Jersey's Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore said.

"We need to look towards more productivity, encouraging people to have children and growing our community at a measured and pragmatic rate so that we can be strong and look after everybody."

Key themes laid out in the Population Policy report to support living standards without relying on inward migration include developing a sustainable economy through high growth and using automation and artificial intelligence to improve productivity.

