A new app to allow islanders in Guernsey to receive updates on buses and plan their journeys via public transport has been launched.

CT Plus' new service is intended to replace the mobile version of the buses.gg website, with new features including live tracking updates.

It comes after its sister company - LibertyBus in Jersey - launched its own app last month, although islanders have been able to track buses online since 2016.

Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, the President of the Environment & Infrastructure Committee, says the app will encourage people to see the bus as a "more viable travel option."

She added: "We’ve been keen to encourage anything that makes bus use easier, more convenient and more accessible, and this new app will do all of those things.

"Travelling by bus can be a great way of getting around and it’s also a great way to reduce our carbon emissions, given that transport generates more greenhouse gases than any other source in the island."

