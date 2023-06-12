People in Jersey are being urged to get checked for Type 2 diabetes with a local charity saying many are unaware that they have the condition.

Around 4,500 islanders have been diagnosed with the disease and most of them have Type 2 which can be caused by being overweight or having high blood pressure.

A higher proportion of people in Jersey have diabetes than the national average - with the illness causing potentially serious health issues if it is not monitored.

"Statistically, one new person every day is being diagnosed with the condition," Peter Tabb from Diabetes Jersey explained.

"Many people in Jersey are living with Type 2 diabetes and are unaware of it ... Testing is the key to combating Type 2 diabetes by discovering it early enough for it to be treated or, in some cases, actually reversed."

During National Diabetes Awareness Week free finger prick blood tests are being offered at some Jersey Coop stores and the Castle Quay Pharmacy.

Dates and times for free diabetes testing:

Castle Quay Pharmacy - Monday 12 to Friday 16 June between 9am and 5pm, and Saturday 17 June from 9am until 12 noon.

Coop Grande Marché, St Helier - Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 June between 9am and 5pm.

Coop Grande Marché, St Peter - Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15 June between 9am and 5pm.

