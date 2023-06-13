Jersey's government has been reprimanded by an independent watchdog after it failed to inform residents taking part in a PFAS contamination study of their results before releasing them to the media.

Residents living in areas of St Peter and St Ouen likely contaminated with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances were invited to take blood tests, as a result of the toxic chemicals being used in fire-fighting foams used at Jersey Airport.

It was commonly used between the 1960s and 1980s, eventually being phased out due to health concerns and being banned entirely in 2002.

In 1991, a chemical spill at the airport contaminated nearby streams, ponds and boreholes, resulting in an increased concentration of PFAS in some people's drinking water.

Blood tests were made available for residents in areas who thought they may have been affected, which had to be extended due to demand.

In total, 72 residents took part in the blood tests and were told their results would be given to them via their GPs before any public statement was made.

In October 2022, the results of those tests were published and circulated to the media - in a press release signed off by the Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore.

The results of the blood tests were released to newsrooms as a government press release in October 2022. Credit: Government of Jersey

One of the participants, Lisa Cabot, emailed the Chief Minister twice to complain about the release of the residents' test results, as well as the time and location of a planned meeting with residents to inform them of their results.

She received no response and made a formal complaint to the States of Jersey Complaints Board - the independent panel which oversees government disputes.

After a "lengthy delay", Ms Cabot received a reply apologising for the arrangements of the residents' meeting - but not the premature publication of the test results.

Ms Cabot commented on ITV Channel's Facebook page in October, responding to the results being published. Credit: Facebook / ITV Channel

The Complaints Board says it appeared "administrative failures" occurred, which Deputy Moore acknowledged.

The Chief Minister was then requested to make a full apology for publishing the results, the "mismanagement" of the public meeting, and the failure to respond to Ms Cabot's concerns.

Geoffrey Crill, the Chairman of the States Complaints Board said: "The way the complainant was treated was very disappointing and for a government which set out to be ‘responsive and compassionate’ it was neither in this case.

"Islanders affected by the PFAS matter should have been and should continue to be first and foremost in the government’s priorities in the management and conclusion of this matter. That didn’t happen here."

He added: "Yet again, poor communication exacerbated a situation where there had already been a breakdown of trust. The government really must do better."

ITV News has contacted the Government of Jersey for a response.

