Play Brightcove video

Just a few months after plans for a goods and services tax in Guernsey were shelved, some are calling for it to be back on the table.

The Government Work Plan was published on Tuesday and finds an extra £4 million is needed for important projects.

This is on top of current forecasts that estimate the island will run a £100 million a year deficit by 2040.

For these reasons, Deputy Bob Murray says all options should be up for discussion: "GST will always be on the table, whether it's in this assembly or the next.

"The diversification that it brings in terms of how we raise revenue is essential."

During debates in February, politicians in Guernsey were unable to decide how best to plug the budget deficit. Credit: ITV Channel

However, some islanders who work in local businesses say the States should be looking at alternatives.

Stuart Lean, who owns a games shop in Guernsey, says: "You will get a lot of pushback given how much heart and soul went into trying to get rid of it the first time.

"You will have that thing where people were just fed up of trying to do GST again."

Other parts of today's Government Work Plan call for cuts on the island, which include delaying the cannabis review and reducing sports funding.

The latter has worried islanders involved in local sports clubs.

Boxing coach, Amanda Hobart, says: "It's worrying because it's not so much just for the community, it's for the kids.

"We're here to nurture them to try and find something that they enjoy doing a sport to get them fit and healthy, but also through us, we like to nurture them as well and become great role models for them."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...