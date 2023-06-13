Guernsey's visitor numbers reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels

Guernsey's tourism industry is recovering well, after a drop off during the pandemic.

The number of people travelling to the island at the start of this year reached 81% of the visitor levels at the beginning of 2019.

The island's Tourism Management Board says this shows that Guernsey's tourism is well on the road to recovery.

Hannah Beacom, the board's chair, says it is inevitable that external factors will continue to impact visitor numbers, but "for the first time in several years, there is cause for significant optimism if the industry continues working together in collaboration for the benefit of the sector as a whole."

People opting for hotels stayed for 3.2 nights on average in the first quarter of 2023; up from from 2.9 nights at the start of 2019.

The number of jobs in Guernsey’s Hostelry sector went up by 7% from 2019 to 2023.