Hundreds of teachers have voted in favour of strike action next month as part of a row with Jersey's government over pay and conditions, ITV News has learned.

Members of the National Education Union are set to walk out on Wednesday 5 July as the States Employment Board refuses to budge from its proposed 7.9% pay rise, which is in line with what other groups in the public sector are getting.

It's thought there are about 850 Jersey teachers who are part of a union, with around 370 of them being NEU members.

Another teaching union, the NASUWT, has also asked members whether they support strike action.

The ballot closed yesterday (Monday 12 June) and the result is yet to be announced.

The union claims school staff have suffered a "real-terms pay cut" of 8.8% since 2018, combined with spiralling workloads.

Speaking earlier this year, the NASUWT's general secretary - Dr Patrick Roach - said: "The current pay offer is insufficient, given the historic erosion of pay, the lack of competitiveness of teachers’ salaries compared to other professions, and the acute recruitment and retention issues that Jersey schools are currently experiencing.

"Salaries are also increasingly uncompetitive compared with the UK, once the higher cost of living is taken into consideration."

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…