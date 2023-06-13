A man has been charged with attempting to import cocaine into Jersey worth around £22,000 on the streets.

Customs officers stopped Philip Delduca, 52, as he arrived on the island aboard a ferry from Poole on Sunday 11 June.

Jersey Customs & Immigration says he was caught trying to import around 100g of cocaine.

Mr Delduca appeared before the island's Magistrate's Court on Tuesday 13 June.

He has been remanded in custody until Monday 18 September when he will be sentenced at the Royal Court.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...