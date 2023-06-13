Plans for new healthcare facilities split across multiple sites in Jersey will cost more than previous single-site solutions, which were thrown out for being "unaffordable", the Infrastructure Minister has admitted to the States.

When pressed to release financial information about the new project Deputy Tom Binet said it was impossible to give an accurate overall figure, but that it was likely to exceed the projected £804 million cost of the Our Hospital build at Overdale.

However, he had previously criticised that plan as "too expensive."

Under the new Health Care Facilities Programme, the government is proposing to locate acute services, including accident and emergency, at Overdale.

Outpatient services would move to a new building on Kensington Place and there would also be mental health and rehabilitation facilities in St Saviour, as well as a further health centre at Les Quennevais.

The construction process would be phased over several years.

Addressing States members today (Tuesday 13 June) Deputy Binet said: "This is going to be a different scheme, covering an extra 30,000 square metres of development.

"It's going to take into account many things the Our Hospital project didn't. It's going to be developed over a nine-year period.

"And on the basis that we've been for some time in double-digit inflation, I think it's highly unlikely to come in below the sum that was pencilled in at the very early stage for the Our Hospital project."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...