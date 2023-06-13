People in Guernsey asked to share their views on island-wide voting system

An online survey has opened in Guernsey seeking residents' views on its island wide voting system.

The island's first-ever General Election by island wide voting was held in October 2020.

It meant that politicians no longer represented specific districts, as they did before.

In February this year, Guernsey's Scrutiny Management Committee launched a review of this voting system.

After collecting evidence via public hearings, the committee is asking islanders to submit their opinions about the electoral process online.

Deputy Yvonne Burford, President of the Scrutiny Management Committee and Chair of its Review Panel, says: “The Panel has already received some valuable feedback from the community as part of its review of Island Wide Voting.

"This survey will allow an even greater number of people to submit their views on this important topic that affects everyone."

All those who are resident in Guernsey, Herm or Jethou and are aged 16 or over are elligible to complete the survey.

Once the results of the survey have been analysed, a public hearing will be carried out before the scrutiny panel produce a report of their findings.