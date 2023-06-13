Princess Anne will be paying a visit to Jersey this summer.

The Princess Royal is coming to the island on Thursday 13 July where she'll officially unveil the King's Arch at Government House.

As Patron of the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, Her Royal Highness will also tour the Tortoise Takeover Trail and the new Aldabran Tortoise House at the zoo.

Princess Anne has been a patron of the organisation since 1972 when she was asked by Gerald Durrell.

Since then, she's paid it a visit on multiple occasions when she's been in Jersey.

She's also taken an interest in many of the trust’s overseas projects, and has met students in Belize, Mauritius, Brazil and Madagascar who trained at Durrell's Conservation Academy.

