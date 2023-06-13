Two teenagers from Jersey have been jailed for a combined 21 years after another teen was stabbed 23 times in the back and left with life-changing injuries.

Alex Diogo Franca De Jesus, 19, and Jayden James Howard, 18, were sentenced to 12 years and nine years in prison respectively when they appeared before Jersey's Royal Court on Tuesday 13 June.

The pair were charged with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

De Jesus was found guilty at a two-week trial in March 2023, while Howard pleaded guilty so did not have to stand trial.

The court heard how the victim, 18, was lured to a bike shelter at the Le Geyt housing estate in St Saviour on Sunday 9 January 2022 before being stabbed 23 times in what was described as a "planned and targeted attack".

The secluded area of the Le Geyt Estate where the attack took place in January 2022. Credit: States of Jersey Police

The victim had to be airlifted to hospital in Southampton for surgery to remove the end of a blade that was lodged in his back.

Both lungs were punctured and his liver was damaged, requiring a blood transfusion and leaving him with life-changing injuries.

During De Jesus' trial, the jury heard that he owed the victim money for drugs and had arranged to meet him at the estate on the pretext of handing over the payment.

However, after the victim arrived, De Jesus and Howard attempted to murder him in what was described as a "vicious" and "frenzied" attack.

The victim had to be airlifted to hospital in Southampton to have the knife blade removed from his back. Credit: States of Jersey Police

Jersey Police say the victim was stabbed with such force that the blade broke in two places and had to be surgically removed from his back.

Officers added the victim was "dragged to such a secluded area that he was difficult for the emergency services to find."

Detective Constable Joao Carvalho, the officer in charge of the investigation, said: "This was a vicious attack, which left the victim with life-changing injuries.

"It’s been a long and complex investigation, but we hope this sentencing sends out a strong message to anyone thinking of carrying a knife and we hope that the victim can find some solace from today’s verdict whilst he continues to recover from his injuries."

