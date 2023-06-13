Travel Trident and Herm Island have signed a five-year deal that restores the company as the sole ferry operator for the island.

The previous agreement was terminated in 2020 because of the pandemic, which led to Herm establishing its own small ferry service in September 2021.

However, Trident is seen as a more efficient and reliable operator going forward.

The company says it hopes to avoid any job losses for those employed by the Herm Island service.

It takes over from 14 June, and will offer year-round journeys (except for Christmas Day):

Daily sailings from April until October.

There will be an extra evening trip on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from mid-May until mid-September.

From November until March, there will be two sailings every day, with three scheduled on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

A spokesperson for Herm Island says: “There are not enough passengers or qualified crew to support two ferry operators.

"Herm was not seeking to profit from its new ferry, nor to disrupt Trident’s business, but simply to ensure there was a guaranteed service in place.

"Now, with a renewed contract, Herm will withdraw its service in the comfortable knowledge that Trident will serve guests, residents staff during winter and summer, as indeed, post Covid apart, they have for over 50 years."

