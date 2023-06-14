Play Brightcove video

Deputy Tom Binet broke ranks with his fellow Ministers in the States Assembly

Jersey's Chief Minister has been accused of threatening to silence one of her fellow Ministers who disagreed with the government's plans for a new health oversight board.

During this week's sitting of the States Assembly - the island's parliament - politicians were debating whether to establish a new advisory board to provide guidance to the Health Minister.

It was one of the recommendations arising from a damning review of the island's health service, describing allegations of bullying and a culture of a lack of accountability within the department.

Although States Members voted to establish the board, the debate once again exposed a divide between two members of Jersey's Council of Ministers - the island's 'cabinet' of politicians elected to make executive decisions.

During the debate, Deputy Tom Binet - the island's Infrastructure Minister - voiced his opposition to the scheme, breaking ranks with the rest of Jersey's government.

He also alleged that Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, had tried to silence him from speaking out.

Deputy Moore said she wanted clarification on whether it is against the States' rules for a minister to be able to lobby against another. Credit: States Assembly

Addressing States Members on Tuesday 13 June, Deputy Binet said: "You'll have to forgive me if I'm a little hesitant this afternoon.

"I've just received a text message from our Chief Minister informing me she's going to report me to the Commissioner for Standards if I stand up and speak - nonetheless, I'm going to do exactly that."

It's not the first time the ministers' strained working relationship had become apparent to those outside the corridors of power.

In April, messages and minutes of meetings between Deputies Moore and Binet were made public, revealing he felt "extremely stressed" as a result of the Chief Minister's behaviour while she claimed Deputy Binet was "aggressive" and left her feeling "very unsettled".

Deputy Moore had sent a message to all members of the Council of Ministers, reminding them of what is and isn't acceptable lobbying in the decision-making process.

ITV News has seen the message sent by the Chief Minister on Tuesday 13 June. It reads:

📱 Message from Deputy Moore to all ministers Hi all, just for clarity the position of our ministerial code is to support and engage in consensus decision-making. ‎ This means that the place for discussion and debate for us is around the table of [the Council of Ministers' meetings] and the expectation is that following those discussions we support each other when a decision has been made. ‎ For [Assistant Ministers], those working with their minister on a given policy are expected to have taken part in those consensus-based discussions and should therefore accept that they have had their opportunity to shape the policy and are expected to offer their support. ‎ I hope that is clear. ‎ As mentioned in [Questions Without Notice], I will write to the Commissioner for Standards to ask her view with regards [to] the description of lobbying actions against a fellow minister and whether that is within the code of conduct and acceptable approach within a consensus-based approach.

When asked questions about Deputy Binet's comments in the States on Twitter, the Chief Minister explained:

"What I said when answering a question earlier was that I will ask the Commissioner for Standards to consider the description of a minister lobbying against another and how that sits within [the States Members' Code of Conduct]."

Deputy Moore added that she and Deputy Binet had both agreed to work "to a consensus-based approach" for the good of the island.

Speaking to ITV News on Wednesday 14 June, Deputy Binet said: " It has been a very miserable 48 hours. I think it’s important that we move forward straight away this was purely a single but important issue.

"The votes have been taken and that’s the way the system works and that’s fine. The issue of political oversight remains, and that’s an issue that I’ll be insisting on. "

The States Members' Code of Conduct says: "Ministers are expected to work together as a cohesive and effective team, supporting their ministerial colleagues.

"The Council of Ministers will seek to reach decisions by consensus based on robust debate and constructive challenge, which will be recorded in the minutes, following which Ministers should coalesce around a coherent public position.

"This supports professional government and the clear communication and delivery of policy. This also applies to the Assistant Ministers of the Minister who has responsibility for a policy, or a significant element of that policy."

But there are some exceptions, as the document goes on to say: "As deemed necessary and appropriate, the Chief Minister may depart from this approach and indicate that individual ministers may adopt alternative positions to those agreed by the Council of Ministers.

"This includes respecting matters of conscience, or issues where a Minister has made a published manifesto commitment."

