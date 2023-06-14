Courts in Jersey will soon have new powers to protect domestic abuse victims under a law passed in the States today.

From Wednesday 21 June, judges will be able to impose Domestic Abuse Protection Orders (DAPOs) against perpetrators of abuse.

It also allows them to restrict offenders' movements if it's necessary to protect a victim.

Around 15% of all crimes recorded in Jersey in 2021 were domestic abuse, with 1,151 incidents reported.

The new law defines domestic abuse as abusive behaviour which is physical, sexual, violent or threatening that could involve harassing, neglecting, coercive or controlling actions.

It's seen as an offence between two parties aged 16 and over that occurs on more than one occasion.

Under the legislation passed on Wednesday, people found guilty could be imprisoned for up to five years and given an unlimited fine.

When sentencing, the involvement of children in a domestic abuse case can be treated as an aggravating factor.

The law's powers extend to acts committed outside of Jersey if the offender is a local resident.

Jersey's Home Affairs Minister, Deputy Helen Miles, called the legislation a "critical step forward in addressing domestic abuse in Jersey."

She says that it "strengthens legal protections and provides additional support for survivors and sends a clear message that domestic abuse will not be tolerated.

Deputy Miles said: "Domestic Abuse is deeply damaging, invidious behaviour, and we know that it causes much harm in our community."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...