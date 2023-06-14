Man caught smuggling £22,000 worth of cocaine into Jersey on Condor

One hundred grams of cocaine was seized by police in Jersey after a man tried to smuggle it into the island on Condor.

Philip Delduca is charged with trying to import £22,000 worth of the Class A drug.

He arrived in Jersey in a vehicle on Sunday, having travelled via ferry from Poole.

Mr Delduca pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared in the Magistrates Court on 13 June.

He will appear in the Royal Court on 18 September for sentencing, and has been remanded in custody until then.