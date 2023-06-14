A moped rider, 17, has been taken to hospital after a car crash outside Samares Stores in St Clement.

To deal with the incident, Jersey Police closed La Grande Route de St Clement from the crossroads with Plat Douet Road.

The road has since reopened.

The red Honda moped and a white Skoda Fabia collided just before 8am on Wednesday 14 June.

Officers described the incident as a 'slow-moving collision' and say it appears the driver was indicating to turn when the vehicles collided.

The rider who came off his moped was taken to hospital by ambulance to have his minor injuries treated, while the car driver, 84, was not injured.

Emergency services remain on the scene and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...