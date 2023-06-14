Police officers investigating the cause of the St Helier explosion which killed 10 people say they will provide an update on the investigation "later this summer".

Evidence from the scene of the blast is currently being examined by specialists in the UK, which will help the island's Law Officers decide whether or not criminal proceedings should be brought.

Jersey Police say 32 people are currently working on the investigation - dubbed 'Operation Spire' - and have taken more than 560 statements and collected more than 1,000 pieces of evidence.

A special computer system called HOLMES - the Home Office Large Major Enquiry System - is being used as part of the investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Alison Fossey, says her team continues to "make good progress on what is a very complex investigation to work through."

She added: “Beyond the physical examination of evidence recovered from the scene, which is being analysed at an expert laboratory, the seizure and examination of more than 3,200 documents and 1,000 individual exhibits is by its nature extremely time-consuming.

“Establishing the facts takes time following such a devastating incident. We look forward to receiving the report from the HSE Science and Research Centre later this summer.”

