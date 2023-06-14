Swimmers are being warned against going in at St Aubin's Bay due to possible sewage problems.

Jersey's government says technical issues mean the discharge from the Sewage Treatment Works "might temporarily not be at its usual standard".

They say further information will be available once test results are back.

Organisers of the Accuro Jersey Triathlon say they are awaiting news as to whether this will affect their event, which is due to take place on Sunday.

In 2020, islanders were advised to stay off the beach alltogether after a significant slurry spill.