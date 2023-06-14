Work to stabilise rocks around Petit Port steps has begun today (14 June) to allow the stairs to reopen.

The eight week project will involve adding an extra fence to stop further rocks reaching the path, as well as removing some of those rocks caught by existing fencing.

Pedestrian access to the beach was cut off last March due to safety concerns following a landslide - and the first phase of improving the stairway began last summer.

Once the latest measures have been completed and access by the steps is deemed safe, they will be reopened.