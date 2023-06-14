Police officers in Guernsey are looking to reunite the victim of a burglary with three items stolen during a break-in.

Bailiwick Law Enforcement says the belongings (pictured above) were taken during a burglary reported to them "at the start of June".

In the last few weeks, officers say a man has been arrested and charged with the burglary, but officers were not able to locate the missing items.

They include a jade insect which is around 2 inches long, and a yellow bowl and antique stamp which are both 5 inches long.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £500 for information that leads to the stolen goods being returned.

Anyone with information can contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

